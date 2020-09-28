Samford Ranked No. 2 in the nation for Student Engagement by Wall Street Journal

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sarah Cain. Samford is ranked No. 2 in the nation for Student Engagement, climbing one spot from third last year.

Samford University students are among the nation’s most engaged according to new rankings published by The Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education.

Samford is ranked No. 2 in the nation for Student Engagement, climbing one spot from third last year. Samford also ranked 183rd overall among the nearly 800 universities in the national ranking, and first in Alabama, a position held every year since the rankings’ inception in 2016.

The annual Student Engagement ranking assesses the degree to which students feel prepared to use their education in the real world. According to The Wall Street Journal, this category examines “how engaged students feel they are with their professors, their peers and their education.” Student engagement is deemed to be central to exceptional teaching quality and reflects “how well a university manages to inform, inspire and challenge students.” To measure student engagement, the ranking aggregates results from the Times Higher Education Student Survey as well as the breadth of courses and accredited programs available for students.

“Rankings are just one measure of a university’s effectiveness and reputation, but it is encouraging to see the praiseworthy work of our faculty and staff recognized by The Wall Street Journal,” said Samford University President Andrew Westmoreland. “At Samford we know that success after graduation means not only advancing professional goals, but also pursuing personal growth in purpose and faith. Nurturing student development is important in accomplishing this mission.”

Submitted by Sarah Cain.