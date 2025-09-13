Samford announces record enrollment of 6,324 students for fall 2025

× Expand Samford University

Homewood's Samford University opened the fall 2025 semester with its largest-ever enrollment, welcoming 6,324 students. The number reflects a 36% increase since 2009.

This year’s freshman class is also the largest in university history. Samford enrolled 1,156 first-year students, up 6.3% from 2024’s previous record. The university reported a 92.18% retention rate from freshman to sophomore year, well above the national average of 68% according to National Student Clearinghouse data.

“This latest milestone reflects Samford’s unwavering commitment to delivering academic excellence within a Christ-centered environment,” said Jason Black, vice president for enrollment management. “Distinguished by this impressive 17-year trend of enrollment growth, student demand continues climbing and Samford continues thriving.”

President Beck A. Taylor added that Samford doubled its goal for year-over-year freshman growth while strengthening the academic profile of its incoming class. “It’s a powerful momentum that stretches beyond statistics,” Taylor said. “This is an ongoing story of Samford staying true to its faithful mission and prioritizing high-touch, relational education — a culture students are embracing.”

A snapshot of the 2025 enrollment shows students from 44 states, Puerto Rico and 16 countries. More than 60% of students come from outside Alabama, with the largest numbers from Georgia, Tennessee and Texas. The university also welcomed 132 transfer students.

Samford’s growth is accompanied by major campus expansion. Four new residence halls opened in August, part of more than $300 million in construction over the past three years. Those projects also include a 165,000-square-foot Campus Recreation, Wellness & Athletic Complex.

“We’ve just completed the largest set of construction projects this campus has seen since Howard College moved to Homewood in the late 1950s,” Taylor said. “These transformative investments elevate Samford’s status as a premier residential campus.”