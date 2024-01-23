Rebelette dance teams place at state dance championship

× Expand Varsity Rebellettes. Photo courtesy of Faith Lenhart.

The Vestavia Hills High School Rebelette Dance Teams dominated the State Dance Championship on Jan. 13.

The team won Varsity first place for: Team Performace, Jazz, and Game Day.

Junior Varsity won first place in Jazz and Game Day.

× Expand JV Rebellettes. Photo courtesy of Faith Lenhart.

The Rebelette Dance team hosted the Rebelette 50th reunion on Jan. 19. Over 100 Rebelette alumni from 1974-2023 attended a reception and performed during halftime of the basketball game.

× Expand 1974-1999 Rebellettes. Photo courtesy of Faith Lenhart.

× Expand 2000-2022 Rebellettes. Photo courtesy of Faith Lenhart.

All former coaches also attended: Tammy Towns (1974-1999), Faith Lenhart (2000-2022), current varsity coach Charity Jones and JV coach Sarah Strada.