Raylee Tate wins Homewood High’s Miss Heritage Pageant

× Expand Photo courtesy of Emma Standard Photos. Miss Heritage 2026 Raylee Tate, center, poses with fellow contestants Elizabeth Finney, Molly Tate, Leyton Waller and Merrill Story Miss Heritage 2026 Raylee Tate, center, poses with fellow contestants Elizabeth Finney, Molly Tate, Leyton Waller and Merrill Story following the annual pageant at Homewood High School.

Grace under pressure, heartfelt answers and a commitment to authenticity defined this year’s Miss Heritage pageant at Homewood High School, where students were recognized not only for their poise on stage, but for the character and conviction they carry beyond it.

The 2026 Miss Heritage pageant at Homewood High School brought together an impressive group of young women, each demonstrating leadership, confidence and a deep sense of purpose. By the end of the evening, it was Raylee Tate who earned the program’s highest honor, crowned Miss Heritage 2026 and awarded a scholarship and prizes for her performance.

“I feel very honored,” Raylee said of receiving the title of Miss Heritage. “If people connected with what I said during the on-stage questions, that means everything to me. I feel like I’ve been given a platform to share what’s important to me.”

Hosted by Miss Alabama 2013 Chandler Champion, the pageant celebrated a wide range of achievements, highlighting not just stage presence but also service, integrity and communication. The pageant consisted of multiple events: pre-pageant interview, opening number, evening gown competition and on-stage questions for the top 20.

Each contestant was escorted by male members of the senior class during the evening gown competition, showcasing both the pageant contestants and the young men of Homewood High School. The escorts also performed a dance number while final scores were being calculated.

JT Watts, one of the escorts, said, “I wanted to be an escort because I knew how much it meant to the girls to be able to represent themselves and also the community. It is a time to come together and support each other while sharing their values in front of many.”

Among the evening’s first honors, Mary Lois Foley received the Spirit of Heritage award, a peer-voted recognition given to the student who best exemplifies doing the right thing when no one is watching. Claire Johnson earned the People’s Choice award, along with a donation to a nonprofit of her choosing. Anna Bayless Ydel and Caroline Tanner were recognized for their outstanding interview performances.

Class queens were also named, representing each grade level: Elizabeth Finney (freshman), Molly Tate (sophomore), Layton Waller (junior) and Merrill Story (senior). Each was recognized for her poise and leadership among her peers.

The culmination of the evening, however, came with the announcement of Miss Heritage.

For Raylee Tate, the moment was both unexpected and deeply meaningful.

“I was just in complete shock,” she said. “I didn’t think that I would win. I was so happy just to be in the top five and have the chance to share my answer.”

That answer — delivered during the onstage question portion — proved to be a defining part of her win. Asked to reflect on her greatest challenge, Raylee spoke candidly about personal growth and identity, using the moment to respond and connect.

“I didn’t want to say something just to impress,” she said. “I wanted it to be real.”

In preparing for that moment, Raylee leaned heavily on reflection and faith. After receiving her question in advance, she spent time writing, revising and ultimately grounding her response in what mattered most to her.

“My pageant coach told me, ‘The Lord gave you this question for a reason — use it as a testimony,’” she said. “That really changed my perspective.”

When she stepped on stage, she said, the nerves gave way to calm.

“I just felt confident and ready to share,” she said. “That was the most important part to me.”

The interview process, often one of the most challenging components of the competition, also played a key role. Contestants met with a panel of judges in a brief but impactful session designed to assess communication, character and clarity of thought.

“It really felt like a conversation,” Raylee said. “More than anything, I just wanted to be myself and let them see who I am.”

That same emphasis on authenticity was echoed by fellow winners, including sophomore queen Molly Tate, who described the experience as an opportunity for personal growth.

“The interview process really makes you think about who you are and what matters to you,” she said. “You want to leave the room knowing you were genuine.”

Throughout the evening, contestants balanced preparation with sincerity, delivering polished responses while staying true to their values. It was a theme that resonated with judges and the audience.

As the night concluded with crowns, bouquets and celebration, the message of the evening was clear: while the pageant showcased beauty and talent, it was ultimately character, faith and authenticity that shone among the participating contestants.