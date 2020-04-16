Turner Wins OLS School Spelling Bee

× Expand Photo courtesy Mary Stephens Pug

Eighth-grader Kate Turner placed first in the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) Scripps Spelling Bee competition. Fourth-grader Elliot Townsend was this year’s runner-up.

These students were two of the elite group of second through eighth grade students who previously placed first in their homeroom competition and qualified to compete for the school title. As the school’s first-place winner, Turner represented OLS in the Homewood District Spelling Bee.

Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.