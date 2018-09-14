School officers elected at OLS School

× Expand 8W Class Representative Angus MacDougall, Chaplain Tanner Barlow, President Jacob McMahon Vice President Anthony Cucinotta, Secretary/Treasurer Catherine Agena and 8G Class Representative Lucie Schauer.

Class officers for Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School have been elected by the 8th grade class for the 2018-19 school year.

Their responsibilities include a variety of school-wide activities, including bringing new and creative ideas to school leaders, helping with Catholic Schools Week, conducting school prayer at special events and other class leadership opportunities.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School