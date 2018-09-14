School officers elected at OLS School

by

Class officers for Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School have been elected by the 8th grade class for the 2018-19 school year.

Their responsibilities include a variety of school-wide activities, including bringing new and creative ideas to school leaders, helping with Catholic Schools Week, conducting school prayer at special events and other class leadership opportunities.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School

Tags

by

Homewood Star September 2019

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View Past Issues