Pre-K Students have pet show to end the school year

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Mary Stephens Pug Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Wee-K3 student Mark BouAkar brings his favorite stuffed animal to participate in his class’ virtual Pet Show as a part of his final day of school. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Mary Stephens Pug Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Wee-K3 student Sully Raborn brings his favorite stuffed animals to the final virtual day of school for a special class Pet Show. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Mary Stephens Pug Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School teacher Lauren Elliott holds a virtual class with her Wee-K3 students during the final days of school during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prev Next

The Wee-K3 class at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School celebrated their last day of school with a virtual Pet Show that included their favorite stuffed animals, as well as singing, dancing and a special book about summer.

In the last few weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the school held virtual preschool instruction as the students were taught their letters, shapes and colors. They also participated in crafts, had a special Mystery Reader and had a lot of social interaction. The children ended each class time with a prayer.

Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.