Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School welcomes grandpals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Stephens Pugh. Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School hosted Grandpals Day on Oct. 3.

Some very special guests visited the students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School for Gandpals Day on Oct. 3. Young and old celebrated Mass together followed by guided tours to the classrooms and a guest reception.

The fourth-grade class was well-prepared as it led the congregation in prayer and song at Mass with the eighth-grade Peer Helpers serving as ushers.

OLS Church Associate Pastor Father Frankline Fumokonggave celebrated the Mass and provided some wonderful thoughts about the special role grandparents play in the lives of their grandchildren, providing the constant love, guidance and encouragement necessary for them to lead good lives.

Following the Liturgy, PTO volunteers held a breakfast reception in the school library, providing a beautiful setting for good conversation and good food for the visitors to enjoy. The Peer Helpers also gave tours of the school as the guests visited their students in the classrooms. Volunteer Chairperson Laura Ortstadt organized the PTO-hosted event.

Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.