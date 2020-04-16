Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Takes Personal Approach to Continue Teaching During COVID-19 Pandemic

× Expand Photo courtesy Mary Stephens Pug Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School students learn at home through online assignments from their teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School teachers are taking a more personal approach to continue classroom instruction for students who are required to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Interactive whiteboard apps, creative lessons, and video activities are all a part of the school’s plan to help parents and students maintain classroom instruction and to help keep a school community environment while they are away.

“When we realized that classroom instruction would be canceled at school, we wanted to make sure our students continued their preparation for the next grade level,” said OLS Principal Mary Jane Dorn. “We created an interactive and more personal approach for teachers to help parents continue their students’ education at home, while keeping them connected to the school.”

Aside from specially prepared educational activity packets provided to kindergarten through second grade students, OLS teachers, parents and students are communicating online with each other through Google Classroom and email. They are also making plans to move toward a more interactive instructional approach.

“Currently one of our teachers is using an online interactive whiteboard program that allows her to personally teach lessons to her class in a video shared with them on Google Classroom,” said Mrs. Dorn. “Seeing how successful this program has been, we are looking to increase its use in other grade levels, helping to provide some relief to parents, in addition to keeping our students in touch with their teachers. We believe this will give some of our teachers an opportunity to teach new material to their students.”

Currently, teachers are also sharing their own video presentations with parents and students to provide a sense of community for families. Video presentations, such as a hiking trail or gardening on a pretty day make learning more fun. Teachers are also providing Storytime videos for the students.

“We want our student families to feel the school community at home during a time where social distancing is required,” said Mrs. Dorn. “We are pleased that the plan has warranted a positive response from our parents.”

Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.