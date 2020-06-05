Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Honors 8th Grade Graduates

× Expand Photo courtey of Mary Stephens P Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School eighth grade graduate Abby Douglas poses for a photo with her parents as a part of an individual outdoor graduation presentation given by the school.

The eighth-graders at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School received their diplomas in an outdoor graduation presentation prepared by the school because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The day was an exciting one for the students as they arrived by appointment in a carpool fashion,” the school system said in a statement. “Much to their surprise, all of the teachers and the principal greeted them with a parade-style welcome.”

The parents were instructed to stay in their cars to allow their graduate to walk up to receive their diplomas, as well as other end of the year school materials. The students then posed in front of an OLS School backdrop for an official graduation photograph. When the parents drove down to meet their eighth graders, they were then allowed to exit their cars for a family photo.

“The decorations, the cheers, and oh, the music being played were so uplifting for our students and faculty,” said OLS Principal Mrs. Mary Jane Dorn. “The looks on the students' faces were priceless! Everyone left as a graduate with the biggest smiles ever.”

Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.