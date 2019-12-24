OLS students ride in Homewood Christmas Parade

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Stephens Pugh. Lina Ortega and Baylor Robbins portrayed Mary and Joseph on the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School float in the Homewood Christmas Parade.

The holiday spirit was spread throughout the streets of Homewood as Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School participated in the Homewood Christmas Parade.

This year, the school chose the theme “Unwrap the Gift of Christmas…Jesus” to represent their brightly decorated floats that included a decorative Christmas tree scene complete with children dressed as gifts and a spiritual holy nativity scene including Jesus, Mary and Joseph, along with angels,shepherds, barnyard animals and the three wise men.

Teachers, school staff, parents and grandparents traveled along in the parade with the children, as well as OLS Boy Scout and Cub Scout Troops 237 and the OLS Church’s Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. Many volunteers helped coordinate the school’s grand appearance in the festivities.

Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.