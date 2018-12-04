OLS students reach out to help those in need

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Second graders (L to R) Peyton Bradford, Oliver Barrow, and Grant Walton with prepared boxes filled with items for the Cross Catholic Outreach Box of Joy program.

Providing service to those in need is at the heart of Catholic education and that is why Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) students strive to help those less fortunate. In November, the school has participated in two special service projects that have put the students’ Christian faith into action.

The children recently helped the Birmingham Catholic Diocese’s Social Services collect a number of needed items to assist areas on the Gulf Coast affected by Hurricane Michael. They gathered various necessities including food, paper products, linens, diapers, hygiene items, cleaners and more to give to the organization to distribute as needed.

In addition, throughout the month, the students prepared special gifts for children in third world countries to be delivered through the Cross Catholic Outreach Box of Joy program. OLS students were asked to pack a shoebox with small toys and other gifts for a child in extreme poverty. They had the opportunity to choose the gender and age range for the young one they wanted to bless for the holidays.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School