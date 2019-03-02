OLS students present Golden Warriors Talent Show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School OLS students Taje Travis, Kaliegh Whitt and Sofia Adamson perform their gymnastics and dance routine to the song “Better When I’m Dancing” at the OLS talent show.

The Golden Warriors Talent Show recently showcased the talents of many students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS). The children presented performances including dancing, gymnastics, singing, comedy and instrumentals, just to name a few.

Eighth-grader Jack Burke was the master of ceremonies as he led the evening of entertainment for families, friends, teachers and classmates.

Admission to the show was a canned good or a $2 donation to benefit the Catholic Center of Concern, a faith-based organization that helps those less fortunate in the Birmingham area.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School