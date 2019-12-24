OLS students hold Christmas program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Stephens Pugh. Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School students presented a Live Nativity and Living Advent Wreath as part of a special holiday program.

The students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School presented a Live Nativity and a Living Advent Wreath as part of a special holiday program. Students from kindergarten to eighth grade wore biblical attire as they shared the inspirational significance of Christmas with family members and friends who attended the festivities.

The children sang traditional Christmas songs, presented the “lighting” of a Living Advent Wreath and portrayed a Live Nativity scene—all as part of the program. Students in each grade wore costumes related to the nativity theme.

The kindergartners dressed as angels with halos; the first-grade students wore animal masks to represent the animals that surrounded Jesus; the second-graders glowed as they represented the stars; the third-graders appeared as additional angels; the fourth-grade girls portrayed the townspeople; the fourth-grade boys dressed as shepherds; the fifth-grade girls imitated Mary; and the fifth-grade boys were clothed like Joseph. The sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students depicted more townspeople.

The annual Christmas program concluded 2019 with an inspirational note for the students and staff as they now take their Christmas break.

Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.