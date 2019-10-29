OLS students celebrate religious vocations

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Stephens Pugh. Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School celebrated religious vocations in October.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School celebrated the month of October in a very special way. Throughout the month, priests, friars and sisters visited the classrooms to speak and answer student questions about religious vocations.

The students also had the opportunity to write letters of encouragement and support to one of the seminarians in the Birmingham Catholic Diocese. In addition, each morning during school announcements the entire student body prayed a decade of the rosary together.

Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.