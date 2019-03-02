OLS students celebrate education

× Expand Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Kindergarteners at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School have fun during one of their Catholic Schools Weekactivities.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) recently celebrated Catholic Schools Week, with the theme entitled “Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”

In conjunction with The National Catholic Educational Association, OLS highlighted the school’s emphasis on faith development, academic excellence and dedication to community service. The week also honored the students, families, faculty and staff, volunteers, community supporters and local leaders who all contribute to the school’s success.

Each day during the week, the students experienced activities based on a specific topic.

In addition to the festivities, the students participated in a national and a local community service project. The children were asked to give up treats such as ice cream, fries or sodas and instead give the money they would spend on these items to the Missionary Childhood Association (MCA) for less fortunate children throughout the world.

Locally, the students also donated items to the Franciscan Friars of “The Fraternity Poor of Jesus Christ,” who will distribute the donations to the homeless on the streets of Birmingham.

This special week provided an opportunity for the students to truly “Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.” through their Catholic education.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School