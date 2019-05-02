OLS students celebrate Alabama’s bicentennial with Ultimate Author Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. University of Alabama football chaplain Gerald Holloway was one of the speakers at Ultimate Author Day at OLS.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) celebrated Alabama’s Bicentennial with the school’s annual Ultimate Author Day (UAD) celebration on April 24.

This year’s theme, “Alabama Stories … Since 1819,” highlighted the state’s birthday with the annual educational and entertaining event. A school-wide assembly began the day in the OLS Family Life Center, followed by a variety of presentations given by outstanding professionals.

“It was so exciting to celebrate Alabama’s Bicentennial with our Ultimate Author Day this year,” OLS

Principal Mary Jane Dorn said. “With this year’s 200th birthday of our state, it seemed like such a natural fit for our school.”

At the assembly, a three-tiered cake with a topper signifying “200” was presented as the students sang “Happy Birthday” to the state.

Billy Ivey was this year’s keynote speaker. An Alabama dad and founder of Napkinisms (#napkinisms or napkinisms.com), Mr. Ivey shared his family’s story with OLS students about how these simple but inspiring and cheerful notes written on napkins are now helping to brighten the lives of patients at Children’s of Alabama. The students and faculty also had an opportunity to write their own Napkinisms to be given to the patients at Children’s in the future.

Ultimate Author Day honors each student in grades Wee-K3 through eighth as an accomplished author. Having worked throughout the school year to write, illustrate and publish their own books, the school provided this informational and enjoyable day for the students. A variety of invited professionals shared their expertise and experiences with the students in breakout sessions, workshops and special performances.

All of the children’s books were on display in the school library. In addition, this year each student received a special bicentennial birthday cupcake during their lunch period.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.