OLS students bring civil rights movement to life

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. Students at OLS portray famous civil rights figures at the Living Wax Museum.

Historical civil rights figures were brought to life by the sixth-grade students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School in April.

People such as Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King and the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing victims were only a few of those represented as a part of the school’s “Living Wax Museum.”

The event was a part of a social studies project that taught the students about the significance of the civil rights era. In preparation for the Living Wax Museum event, the children researched, wrote and learned about the person they chose to represent. The students then portrayed the person in a presentation to fellow students, faculty and parents.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.