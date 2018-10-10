OLS students attain recognition in Duke TIP

× Expand Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School From left to right: (front row) Isabella Berry, Anna GraceFuller, Georgia Thornton and Jagger Baguer. (Back row) Grace Kingrey, Maggie Von Hagel, Luke Parmer, Kate Tanner, Charles Farr and Mary Turkiewicz.

Ten seventh grade students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School qualified for the prestigious Duke University Talent Identification Program (TIP) this year.

They attained a score at the 95th percentile or above on a national grade-level assessment and have the opportunity to benefit academically through special resources in this high-profile program.

These students are, from left to right: (front row) Isabella Berry, Anna GraceFuller, Georgia Thornton and Jagger Baguer. (Back row) Grace Kingrey, Maggie Von Hagel, Luke Parmer, Kate Tanner, Charles Farr and Mary Turkiewicz.

