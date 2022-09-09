OLS selects yearbook staff

The yearbook staff at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School has been selected for the 2022-23 school year.

These 8th grade students provide the artistic and creative content for the school yearbook, which includes writing copy, editing, proofreading, shooting pictures, conducting interviews and selling advertisements. In addition, they will also promote the sale of the yearbook in the months ahead. The staff was chosen based on teacher recommendations, grades, and a short application. OLS School teacher Andrea Dexter Smith serves as the moderator of the school yearbook.

This year’s staff includes (from right to left) top row: Myca Banks, Brooke Shepherd, Shayna Haynes, Ellie Burke; bottom row: Charley Kersten, Mia Hooten, Maxwell Ray.

-- Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh