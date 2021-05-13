OLS School plans special surprise to honor principal

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Stephens Pugh Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School faculty, staff, and students surprise principal Mary Jane Dorn with a special Birthday and Thank You Celebration for her leadership and dedication during the pandemic.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School faculty, staff and students surprised principal Mary Jane Dorn with a thank you and birthday celebration May 10 when she arrived at school. She was greeted with balloons, signs, and the song “Hail to the Chief.”

The celebration was held to honor Dorn for her dedication and leadership for the hours she gave to keep teachers and students healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a time when many schools were teaching strictly virtual or a hybrid model, OLS School has remained open since August.

Throughout her special day, the students announced written messages to Dorn over the school intercom. She was also presented with a spiritual prayer bouquet from students and a trip to Purcell Farms given by her faculty and staff.

“To even begin to outline what Mrs. Dorn did to prepare for this school year is almost impossible,” said kindergarten teacher Cindy Westbrook. “I would say, ‘What didn’t she do?’ As we developed a plan of safety for our school, Mrs. Dorn felt deep concern not only for her staff and students, but also for immediate and extended family members.”

Before the start of the 2020-21 school year, Dorn, who has been a principal at OLS for 19 years, had a voice on the Diocesan School Reopening Committee with numerous Catholic school leaders across the diocese. She worked many long hours with Ms. Westbrook and eighth grade teacher Mary Paige Griffin to help provide the best protocol available.

“Every single decision and every single detail of the protocol for reopening Catholic schools was discussed and debated in hopes that we could protect our students, faculty, and staff,” said Westbrook. “The Diocesan Reopening Committee developed a very strong plan to help students return to school, and the diocesan schools have been open with very few bumps in the road.”

When Mrs. Dorn had to make the call for a class to be quarantined, she made it possible for the students to be taught by their teachers via Google Classroom. From preschool to PE, Dorn often donned her substitute teacher hat in many classrooms this year when teachers were quarantined and substitute teachers were limited.

“She’s been compassionate, concerned and steadfast,” Westbrook said. “We would not have made it through the most difficult year we have ever experienced without her leadership.”