OLS parents attend social media presentation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. Dr. Dale Wisely (center) with OLS Principal Mary Jane Dorn (left) and PTO President Curri DiChiara.

Well-known local clinical psychologist Dr. Dale Wisely recently enlightened Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) parents and members of the parish about how social media has revolutionized society and its potential influences in everyday family life.

During his presentation, he also provided recommendations to his audience about how to find a healthy balance of technology usage in their families’ lives. The event was sponsored by the school’s PTO.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.