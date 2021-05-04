OLS students help bring mass to the classrooms

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Stephens Pugh. Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School eighth grader Jimmy McMillan (second from left) teaches seventh graders (from left to right) Nate Ubil, Charles Courtney, and Elias Marinelli how to live stream the school Masses on the OLS Church Facebook page.

There has been limited church attendance due to social distancing restrictions. Each week classes take turns attending the school liturgy in person, while others participate from their classrooms. Holy Communion is then distributed to all those who are eligible to receive.

McMillan learned how to live stream the Mass from his grandfather Kevin Fehr, who is one of the parishioners on a team that live streams the Sunday liturgies. Learning to use this type of equipment is one of the many technological opportunities available at the school.

Learning to use this type of equipment is one of the many technological opportunities available at the school.

