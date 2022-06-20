OLS honors 2021-22 National Junior Honor Society

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Mary Stephens Back row: Elizabeth Lowman, Adriana Johnson, Shayna Haynes, Sophia Bell, Caroline Von Hagel, Isla Rohling, Max Sullivan, Izzy Oliver, and Andy Everett Front row: Joseph Fuller, Caleb Brown, Delaney Sparacio, Madalyn James, and Annie Ledvina (not pictured: Sofia Arteaga and Maxwell Ray)

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) honored its 2021-2022 National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) recipients with an inductees’ ceremony in May. There were 16 new inductees from the seventh and eighth grade classes, making this year’s total membership 28, representing close to 37% of the junior high.

Principal Mary Jane Dorn, teachers, parents, and fellow classmates welcomed the students during the special ceremony held in the OLS Church. These bright young scholars were chosen based on the five ideals of the organization as proven by them through their activities and their teachers’ recommendations. The criteria included:

1) Scholarship (3.5 cumulative grade point average)

2) Leadership

3) Service

4) Character

5) Citizenship.

NJHS is one of the highest honors that can be awarded to a student in seventh and eighth grade. The Society brings the endeavors of an outstanding student to the attention of parents, teachers, peers, and the community.

The inductees are Adriana Johnson, Shayna Haynes, Sophia Bell, Caroline Von Hagel, Isla Rohling, Max Sullivan, Izzy Oliver, Andy Everett, Joseph Fuller, Caleb Brown, Delaney Sparacio, Madalyn James, and Annie Ledvina, Sofia Arteaga and Maxwell Ray.

-- Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh