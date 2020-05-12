OLS first graders ‘flutter’ with excitement about at-home science project

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Mary Stephens Pug Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School first-grader Betsy Flemming studies the metamorphosis of a caterpillar to a butterfly in a science project she is conducting at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Mary Stephens Pug Mitchell Lawrence’s caterpillars turned into butterflies as a part of his first-grade science project at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prev Next

A science project has some Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School students learning about the lifecycle of a butterfly during their quarantined time at home. As a part of their study of butterflies, these young students watched their caterpillars grow into butterflies.

Despite students remaining at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, OLS first grade teachers Jessica Taff and Emily Copes decided to move forward with the project. They invited their student families to experience the amazing journey of the caterpillar to a butterfly.

“Many parents and students have joined us and are observing their caterpillars at home,” said Taff. “We have been receiving updates and pictures from parents, showing their children observing their caterpillars each day.” The class even has an Instagram page for them to post their updates.

“Mrs. Copes and I, as well as some of the other teachers, have also joined in the fun this year to care for our own caterpillars,” she said. Students and teachers wrote about their observations in a personal journal each day, as they watched their caterpillars develop, transform to the chrysalis stage, and finally to a butterfly.

“We are asking the parents to send videos and pictures of each release of the butterflies, so we can share them with the rest of the class,” she stated. “We love getting to experience this unit with the students as a class, even though it looks a bit different this year.”

Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.