OLS families enjoy Friday Fun Night

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School recently celebrated Family Fun Night! Two very special events took place simultaneously providing an opportunity for fathers to share an evening with their daughters, while mothers scored some fun times with their sons.

Father-Daughter Dance

The OLS Parish Hall was transformed into a Winter Wonderland for a special Father-Daughter Dance. The event presented an enchanting evening for dads to dance the night away with their special young lady. Specialty treats were available to enjoy for everyone who attended.

Mother-Son Date Night

During the same time, mothers were spending some special time with their sons for a Mother-Son Date Night at Vestavia Bowl. No spare time was wasted by those who participated as they took advantage of the fun-filled night in fellowship with friends and a little team competition.The special night was sponsored by the PTO.

Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.