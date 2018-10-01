OLS celebrates Grandpals Day

× Expand Grandpals Day was exciting for the students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. Pictured here is 3rdgrader Kathryn Wynn with her grandmother and her mother.

Some special guests created excitement for the students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) as they celebrated Grandpals Day in September.

Grandparents and “Grandpals” attended the PTO sponsored event, celebrating Mass with the students and touring the school. A small reception in the school library was held for the special guests.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School