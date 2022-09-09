OLS announces PTO board

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School is proud to introduce its 2022-2023 PTO Board.

They are (from left to right): Anne-Marie Whatley, Vice President of Communications; Abbie Yow, Secretary; Emily Tapley, Treasurer; Lauren Ferlisi, President; Haley Isbell, Vice President of Events and Anna Brannon, Vice President of Events.

The OLS PTO takes a very active role in coordinating and assisting with a variety of special events as well as important fundraisers for the school and its community throughout the year. The board meets monthly and works with a number of additional parent volunteers to ensure successful organization efforts.

-- Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh