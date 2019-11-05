OLS 1st graders learn engineering skills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Stephens Pugh. Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School first graders (from left to right) Colette Wright, Charlotte Wesley and Ethan Steele are excited about the house they created by using their engineering skills they learned as part of their STEM curriculum.

Some very young students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School tested their engineering skills with a special, hands-on project. As part of the STEM curriculum, first-grade students learned how engineers use the design process to solve problems in their everyday lives by defining a problem,planning and building, testing and improving, redesigning and communicating their findings.

The students were then divided into groups and given materials to construct and build a model home within a week’s time with Popsicle sticks,pieces of cardboard and tape. Each group had to decide which materials would keep their house from blowing down when tested with the strength of a blow dryer.

If their houses remained standing and sturdy, their group was given the opportunity to communicate their findings with the class. If their houses were blown down, the students were instructed to "redesign" and test their solutions again. The lesson not only proved to be scientific, but a fun and memorable one as well!

Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.