Newly Elected Officers Take Office at OLS School

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Stephens Pugh. The 2020-2021 class officers.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School eighth grade class officers were recently elected by their peers.

The candidates created colorful and clever posters as a part of their campaign and gave a formal speech to their classmates to inspire votes in their favor. This annual event presents a great opportunity for these students to learn about government, critical self-reflection, public speaking, empathy, and graciousness to opponents.

“While there can only be one winner for each office, I expect to see many of these students holding positions of leadership in the years to come in high school,” said Mary Jane Dorn, OLS principal. “I look forward to working with the officers and the eighth-grade class in implementing some fresh ideas for this school year.”

The officers are role models for the younger students in the school. They have various school-wide responsibilities and activities including bringing new and resourceful ideas to school leaders, helping with Catholic Schools Week, leading school prayer at special events, and other class leadership opportunities throughout the year.

“It’s an unusual year to say the least,” said Mrs. Dorn. “But I’m certain that when these eighth graders put their heads together, they will come up with some creative ways to continue with our activities in a fun, yet safe way.”

The 2020-2021 class officers: president, Ava Mize; vice president, Robert Tucker; secretary/treasurer, Olivia Le; chaplain, Sebastian Guerrero; 8G representative, Gabriel Dent; and 8W representative, Will Magruder.

Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.