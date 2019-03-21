Learning Dr. Seuss style

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School first-graders (L to R) Emily Louise Childress, Millie Danks and Corbin Agricola enjoyed a fun-filled week as they learned about Dr. Seuss as a writer and an artist in honor of his birthday.

The first-grade classes at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) recently enjoyed a fun, educational week Dr. Seuss style! In honor of the famous author’s birthday, the students and their teachers dedicated the week to the study and celebration of Dr. Seuss as a writer and an artist.

The classes read a number of Dr. Seuss books while also participating in various activities related to his stories. Surprise mystery readers were special guests during the week as well. In addition, the students enjoyed dress-up days in honor of particular Dr. Seuss books, including wearing silly socks for “Fox in Socks” and crazy hats for “Cat in the Hat.”

To celebrate the world-renowned story “Green Eggs and Ham,” the children were allowed to dress in their pajamas and enjoy a delicious breakfast that included green eggs and ham and biscuits.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School