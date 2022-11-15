Leadership changes come to John Carroll Catholic High School

× Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media Honor graduates of the class of 2022 of John Carroll Catholic High School stand at graduation ceremonies on May 19 at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by Neal Embry

The Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama recently announced two changes in its senior leadership team at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham.

Father Robert J. Sullivan, president of the school since 2016, has left that position to take on the new role of Director of the John Carroll Catholic Educational Foundation. The role of president has been filled by Father Jon Chalmers, currently executive vice president of the school.

“John Carroll Catholic is experiencing such positive momentum, from strong performance throughout the pandemic to successive years of enrollment growth, and now, in celebrating the school’s 75th anniversary,” said the Rev. Steven J. Raica, Bishop of Birmingham. “Father Bob and Father Jon are seasoned and well-respected leaders with the experience and skills to build on this era of growth and lead increasing numbers of young men and women toward faith-filled lives of service and contribution to our local communities, throughout our country and around the world.”

In his new role, Sullivan will serve as external ambassador for the school, sharing its mission, philosophy and values with key stakeholder groups including donors, school alumni and civic and community leaders. He will build relationships and support for the John Carroll Catholic Educational Foundation and serve as the school’s primary fundraiser, leading, for example, the 75th Anniversary Celebration and Capital Campaign that kicked off this fall.

Chalmers steps into the role of president as the primary leader of the school community and is responsible for the implementation of its mission and for advancing its Catholic identity. He will work closely with the school principal and leadership team on day-to-day operations and the teaching-learning environment and is the Canonical Administrator of the school.

Following a variety of roles in research, service and higher learning, including work in Catholic healthcare, Chalmers joined the Diocese of Birmingham where he has served as pastor of Holy Rosary parish in Gate City and president of Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School in Birmingham. He is currently pastor of Prince of Peace parish in Hoover. In addition to his undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama, Chalmers earned a master’s degree in education from Harvard University and a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University.

-- Submitted by John Carroll Catholic High School