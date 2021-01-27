John Carroll soccer player Amanda Hall signs with Blazers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alyssa Weisberg. John Carroll Catholic High School senior Amanda Hall signs a letter of intent to play collegiate soccer at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

John Carroll Catholic High School is proud to announce that senior Amanda Hall has signed to play collegiate soccer at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Hall is a five-year soccer letter winner at John Carroll and helped lead the Cavaliers to an Alabama High School Athletics Association 6A state championship in 2018 and an AHSAA 5A state semifinal appearance in 2019. Additionally, Hall was on the 2020 team that was ranked number one in Class 4A-5A before the season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been named the team captain for the Cavaliers 2021 season.

Hall was selected to the 2018 Coaches All-State 6A first team and the 2018 Birmingham Metro A-Division first team. She was the only underclassman included on these elite rosters. Additional accolades include: the 2019 Coaches All-State 5A team, the 2019 Coaches Super All-State team honorable mention, the Birmingham Metro A-Division first team, the 2020 Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association North All-Star team, and the 2020 Coaches All-State first team.

In addition to her soccer career at John Carroll, Amanda was a member of the Vestavia Hills Soccer Club, Attack 02 Black, from 2014 to 2018. The team won the Alabama State Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and won the Disney Soccer Showcase in 2017. In 2019 and 2020, Amanda has competed with the Alabama FC in the Elite Clubs National League.

Amanda is also a member of the John Carroll girls basketball team, Mu Alpha Theta, the National Honor Society, Sports Leader and Campus Ministry. She is the daughter of Matt and Amy Hall and lives in Maylene.

Submitted by Alyssa Weisberg.