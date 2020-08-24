John Carroll Catholic High School provides safe and enhanced lunch experience for students

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Alyssa Weisberg. Along with some of the protocols required because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students enjoyed a renovated cafeteria and a new food service provider. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Alyssa Weisberg. Along with some of the protocols required because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students enjoyed a renovated cafeteria and a new food service provider. Prev Next

John Carroll Catholic High School welcomed students back to campus on Wednesday, August 14, for the first full-day of classes for the 2020-2021 school year.

Along with some of the protocols required because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students enjoyed a renovated cafeteria and a new food service provider. The school has signed an agreement with Yellow Bicycle/R&S Catering, a newly merged company that brings the best of what George Sarris has provided in Birmingham for over 40 years with what Richard Wilkins has been building for the past 18 years. Yellow Bicycle/R&S Catering is committed to bringing Cavalier students, faculty and staff the freshest food from as close to home as possible.

Breakfast and lunch will both be served daily from John Carroll's renovated cafeteria. The teams at Davis Architects and Shelby Company, LLC, were busy throughout the summer making upgrades and improvements in the cafeteria. Changing student traffic flow and creating easier and faster serving stations for John Carroll's growing student population was a part of the plan Anthony Montalto, principal of John Carroll, wanted to accomplish through the renovation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted the lunch room in other ways as John Carroll worked during the past few months to create a safe, enjoyable and functional meal experience for its student body. Additional changes included more seating being added to The Commons and plexiglass partitions stationed down the middle of tables to create physical distancing.

Submitted by Alyssa Weisberg.