John Carroll Catholic High School Announces National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alyssa Weisberg. Tyler Wittmann.

John Carroll Catholic High School senior Tyler Wittmann has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist.

Tyler is the son of Mike and April Wittmann of Hoover, AL. He is a Prince of Peace parishioner and graduated from Prince of Peace Catholic elementary and middle schools.

Tyler is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, the Spanish National Honor Society, the National Honor Society, and John Carroll Sports Leadership. Tyler also serves John Carroll as a Eucharistic Minister and through Campus Ministry. This year Tyler is the captain of the Cross Country team and a member of the lacrosse and track teams.

As a semi-finalist, Tyler will be competing for one of 7,600 National Merit Scholarships that will be announced in the spring of 2021.

Submitted by Alyssa Weisberg.