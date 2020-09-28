John Carroll Catholic High School Announces National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist

by

John Carroll Catholic High School senior Tyler Wittmann has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist. 

Tyler is the son of Mike and April Wittmann of Hoover, AL. He is a Prince of Peace parishioner and graduated from Prince of Peace Catholic elementary and middle schools.

Tyler is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, the Spanish National Honor Society, the National Honor Society, and John Carroll Sports Leadership. Tyler also serves John Carroll as a Eucharistic Minister and through Campus Ministry. This year Tyler is the captain of the Cross Country team and a member of the lacrosse and track teams.

As a semi-finalist, Tyler will be competing for one of 7,600 National Merit Scholarships that will be announced in the spring of 2021.

Submitted by Alyssa Weisberg.

Tags

by

Homewood Star

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View Past Issues