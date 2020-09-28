JCCHS student earns community service award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alyssa Weisberg. Emma Brown.

John Carroll Catholic High School junior Emma Brown has been awarded The President’s Service Award.

The President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation created the President’s Service Award to recognize the important role of volunteers in America. The award honors individuals whose service positively impacts their community and inspires those around them to take action.

Emma earned the Bronze, Silver and Gold Service Awards; meaning she completed more than 250 hours of service benefiting her community (100-174 to earn Bronze, 175-249 to earn Silver, and 250 or more to earn Gold). According to Emma, her time serving dinner at The Firehouse Shelter was one of her most rewarding volunteer opportunities, and, as a future teacher, she especially enjoyed assisting at the Cathedral Church of the Advent’s Vacation Bible School.

Recipients of the award must receive certification by an official Certifying Organization and all eligible service must have been completed in a 12-month period.

Emma is the daughter of Sommer and Gary Brown and is from Trussville.

Submitted by Alyssa Weisberg.