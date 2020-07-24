John Carroll Catholic High School releases back-to-school plan

× Expand Kyle Parmley John Carroll Football John Carroll's football stadium

John Carroll Catholic High School Principal Dr. Anthony Montalto released plans for returning to school for the 2020-21 academic year.

John Carroll will be offering both in-person and remote learning options for its nearly 475 students in grades 9-12.

Students attending in-person classroom instruction will have their first full day of school for all students on Wednesday, August 12th. The schedule for August 10th and 11th will include half-day orientations for each class. The schedule will be as follows:

Freshman Class Orientation - Monday, August 10 from 8-11 a.m.

Sophomore Class Orientation - Monday, August 10 from noon-3 p.m.

Junior Class Orientation - Tuesday, August 11 from 8-11 a.m.

Senior Class Orientation - Tuesday, August 11 from noon-3 p.m.

During the class orientations, students will have their school photo IDs made and go through an abbreviated bell schedule, as well as hear from school faculty and staff about the COVID-19 prevention guidelines that will implemented.

"While we pray for a year of in-person learning for all, John Carroll realizes the importance of having an additional option for those students who are unable to return to school at this time, but who want to remain 'in community,'" the school said in a release. "John Carroll's remote learning option will ensure that students continue to receive an uninterrupted and rigorous Catholic education of the highest quality while still having the opportunity to participate in extra-curricular activities such as clubs and athletic teams."

In John Carroll's remote learning plan, students will join their assigned classes online, everyday at their regular times, participate in discussions and receive and send assignments from home. Students will have the same support and encouragement from their teachers as those students receiving in-class instruction.

Teachers will return to campus Monday, August 3 for a week of professional development in preparation for both the in-class and remote teaching options.

"Our faculty never missed a beat when in-school learning was suspended in March," Montalto said. "Because we are a one-to-one Chromebook school, the teachers were able to resume teaching, via a remote or virtual plan, immediately. Additionally, students were confident and prepared to manage an online environment because of the comfort they have with the technology and the strong support and guidance from our staff. I feel confident that John Carroll will continue to lead in this area and provide a high quality learning experience for all students, in person or remote."

The latest scientific understanding about the way the COVID-19 virus travels and infects individuals will guide John Carroll's decisions regarding prevention measures, the school system said.

"While children may not generally be sickened by the virus, they can carry and transmit it without symptoms," the release said. "Therefore, the school will adapt precautions that are known to reduce the potential for virus transmission in the school community, knowing that John Carroll students can't flourish if the virus does."

Some precautionary measures to be implemented include

a 'block schedule' for classes in order to reduce student movement throughout the school each day

temperature checks for all faculty, staff and students each morning

professional cleaning of the school each night

Additionally, John Carroll will comply with guidelines for wearing facial coverings.

John Carroll is continuing to enroll new students for the 2020-21 school year. Families looking for an in-class opportunity for their son or daughter can contact Tina Wos, admissions director, at twos@jcchs.org or by calling 205-940-2400.

Submitted by Alyssa Weisberg.