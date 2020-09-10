JCCHS graduate receives Star Scholarship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Linda McClellan. Pugh began attending The University of Alabama this fall where she plans to study International Studies.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year was presented to Amelia Pugh, a recent graduate of John Carroll Catholic High School. The scholarship was presented to her by Linda McClellan and Sue Comeaux, members of P.E.O. Chapter AK STAR Scholarship committee.

Amelia Pugh is the daughter of Mary and George Pugh and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter AK of Birmingham, Al.

Pugh began attending The University of Alabama this fall where she plans to study International Studies.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. chapter.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded January 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization which promotes increased educational opportunities for women. For additional information on the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, visit peointernatonal.org.

Submitted by Linda McClellan.