JCCHS grad receives prestigious scholarship

Photo courtesy of Camille Fink.

John Carroll Catholic High School graduate Cecilia Ragusa is a recipient of a 2020-21 scholarship from The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation. Ragusa is working to obtain a degree in nursing from the University of Alabama.

The AGEF awarded $34,500 in scholarships to employees or children of employees from Alabama Grocers Association member companies for the 2020-21 academic year. These included 22 AGEF funded scholarships,10 Piggyback Scholarships and five Endowed Scholarships for a total of 37 scholarships awarded.

The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation recognizes and aids students who are related to Alabama’s food industry by virtue of their parent’s employment or their own part-time employment by firms which are members of the Alabama Grocers Association. The scholarship program demonstrates the association’s interest in the growth and development of the leaders of tomorrow by providing financial assistance to deserving students. This year the Foundation received more than 65 applications.

Scholarships are awarded by an impartial committee of educators and are based on community involvement and academic achievements. Funds are raised from three annual golf events, a silent auction and the generosity of supporters, members and friends of the Alabama Grocers Association.

Submitted by Camille Fink.