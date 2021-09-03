Homewood resident earns perfect score on ACT

Homewood resident Jeffrey Youngson earned a perfect 36 on the ACT, the highest possible composite score.

Youngson is a senior at The Altamont School, which is a Birmingham-area private school.

On average, only one-tenth of one percent of all test takers receive the top score. Among recent U.S. high school graduates, just 2,760 out of the more than two million students who took the ACT reached a composite score of 36. The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores.

During the past six years, 13 Altamont students have earned a 36 on the ACT.

“Congratulations Jeffrey on this huge accomplishment!” the school said in a statement.

— Submitted by Laine Williams