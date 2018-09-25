Holy Family Cristo Rey holds BBQ at the Brew

× Expand Submitted by Ashley Vann, Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School Homewood resident Jacquie Harty at BBQ at the Brew, a fundraiser for Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School.

Five teams competed in a number of different barbecue categories, including pork shoulder, ribs, brisket and chicken. More than 250 guests attended the event, which included live music from Michael Latham and Diner Jamband. Ram Tool sponsored the event, and the five cook-off teams were A-1 Products, Farris, Riley & Pitt, Christian & Small, Five Points Law Group and Kristen McGee Realty South.

The BBQ at the Brew raised more than $7,800 for Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School, a college preparatory school based in Ensley which combines rigorous academics and an innovative corporate work study program to empower students from economically challenged families to graduate high school prepared to persist in college and flourish in life.

To learn more about Holy Family Cristo Rey, please visit hfcristorey.org.

