History comes to life at OLS

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Stephens Pugh. Third-graders at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School dressed up as historical figures and gave presentations about them.

What do Pocahontas, Helen Keller, Abraham Lincoln and Mia Hamm have in common? They are only a few of our country’s historical figures represented in a special presentation by the third-grade students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.

The students chose a famous person in history to read about and then write a book report to present an oral presentation dressed as that figure. Their classmates had the opportunity to see what each person actually looked like, while learning about the individual’s contribution to the world. The project is designed to help develop the students’ writing and speech presentation skills at the same time.

Submitted by Mary Stepehns Pugh.