Creative Montessori School hosts Grandparents Breakfast

× Expand Photo courtesy of Natalie Garcia. Chris and Mary Boehm pose with their grandkids at Creative Montessori School’s Grandparents Breakfast on Sept. 13.

Creative Montessori School students welcomed visitors to the school the morning of Sept. 13 for a Grandparents Breakfast. The school hosted more than 200 grandparents and special guests in observance of Grandparents Day.

Guests were treated to muffins, scones, coffee and juice in the dining hall followed by a visit to the classrooms. Older students served as docents, greeting guests and ushering them through the school. To add a special touch, the seventh-grade students built and painted a custom backdrop for unique photo opportunities.

Everyone enjoyed this memorable day and looks forward to hosting again next year.

Submitted by Natalie Garcia.