CMS celebrates International Day of Peace

× Expand Photo courtesy of Creative Montessori School Montessori students participate in the International Day of Peace.

Creative Montessori School (CMS) students participated in the International Day of Peace on Sept. 21 with a morning celebration on the field.

CMS joined Montessori schools worldwide by participating in the “Sing Peace Around the World” project. The singing began on the shores of New Zealand and continued from country to country until it reached the shores of the Hawaiian Islands 24 hours later.

To open the ceremony, CMS founder Barbara R. Spitzer spoke about the importance of peace and how it relates to the Montessori philosophy. Reverend Jennifer Sanders, pastor of Beloved Community Church in Birmingham, spoke about how children could make a difference and help bring peace to the world.

Students in 7th grade shared several poems and books about peace and then led the school in the song, “Light a Candle for Peace.”

Peace is a foundation of Montessori education. With ongoing “Grace and Courtesy” lessons, teachers are able to give children tools for resolving conflicts peacefully and ways to cultivate a peaceful and productive environment for learning.

Submitted by Creative Montessori School