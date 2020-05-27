Cavalier Legend Retires from Teaching

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alyssa Weisber Francis Crapet officially retired from teaching May 22.

After spending the last 34 years as a part of the John Carroll community of teachers, coaches and administrators, Francis Crapet officially retired from teaching May 22.

Crapet began her career at John Carroll in 1986 after a short stint at Berry High School, where she guided her teams to state tournament runs in 1984 and 1985. After coming to John Carroll in 1986, she guided the Cavaliers to two state volleyball championships ('96 and '97), two state runner-up finishes ('98 and '99), 10 Elite Eight appearances and two final four appearances. There were also numerous Area and Region Championships for the Cavalier volleyball program during her time as head coach. Overall, in 27 years at the helm, her volleyball teams compiled a 635-415 record.

Crapet was recognized as Metro Volleyball Coach of the Year in 1996 and South Coach of the Year in 2010 and 2012.

In addition to volleyball, Crapet also led the Cavalier Softball team from 1987-2004. During this time the program compiled a 294-208 record and earned three trips to the state tournament. She also spent three years leading the girls basketball program ('88-'91).

In November of 2012, Coach Crapet officially retired from the high school coaching ranks, but she continued on in her assistant athletics director duties, which she had added to her responsibilities in 2004. She was named Athletics Director in 2014.

In 2016, Crapet was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame. She is a member of the 26th class of inductees which is voted on by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA) members.

Another accomplishment for Coach Crapet was her instrumental work in starting the John Carroll Middle School Athletics Program, a role that is carried on today by former volleyball player, Ginny McMillan, who currently serves at John Carroll's Middle School Athletics Director.

"On behalf of the entire athletics department, I would like to thank Coach Crapet for her service as a coach, administrator and PE teacher,” said John Carroll Athletics Director, Ronald Steele. “Coach Crapet helped to create a culture of high standards in both the volleyball and softball programs, which permeated through the John Carroll athletics department. I am personally grateful for the opportunity she gave me as a head coach, and we certainly appreciate her positive contribution to the student experience of the athletes she served."

Submitted by Alyssa Weisberg.