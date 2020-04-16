Boylan Wins Geography Bee

× Expand Photo courtesy Mary Stephens Pug Sixth-grader Christopher Boylan (left) won Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School’s annual Geography Bee, with eighth-grader Noah Elmore, placing second.

Sixth-grader Christopher Boylan won Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School’s annual Geography Bee. Boylan was one of ten students who competed in the school-level competition by participating in an oral test about various worldly geographic subjects.

The school challenge included fourth through eighth grade students. Eighth-grader Noah Elmore placed as runner-up.

Through a National Geography GeoBee written test, Boylan also qualified to compete in the state competition. His score placed in the top 100 students, which allowed him to compete at the state level.

Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.