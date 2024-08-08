Photo gallery: Homewood students head back to school

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Limbaugh Charlize Limbaugh is a kindergartener at Edgewood Elementary × 2 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Leigh Anna Hall. Ivey Hall is a 2nd grader at Edgewood Elementary. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Amy Strong Anne Charlotte Strong (left) is starting 5th grade, Ford Strong (middle) is starting 1st grade and Hudson (right) is starting 3rd grade at Shades Cahaba Elementary. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Lesley Newell. Beckham Newell (left) started his freshman year at Homewood High School. Kyle Newell (right) started his senior year there as well. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Meredith Davidson Drennen. Alan Drennen is started 2nd grade at Edgewood Elementary. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Laura Feld Sam Feld (left) is started 3rd grade and Eli Feld (right) is started 5th grade at Edgewood Elementary. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Liz Smith Bolen. Claire Bolen (left) started 4th grade and Ben Bolen (right) started 1st grade at Shades Cahaba. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Creel John Creel (left) started 3rd grade, Jacyln (middle left) and Julie (right) Creel started kindergarten and James Creel started 5th grade at Edgewood Elementary. Prev Next

Students at Homewood City schools started the 2024-2025 school year on Thursday.

Check out these students' first day photos in the gallery above.

These photos were submitted as part of The Homewood Star's back-to-school photo contest, which will run through Monday, Aug. 12 on The Homewood Star's Facebook. The contest's winner will receive a $100 gift card to The Battery, as well as a $100 donation to their PTO.