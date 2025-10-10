Our Lady of Sorrows unveils new immersive library space

Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School A student works on a project at the library at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School in Homewood. The library now features interactive, age-appropriate areas, including a vibrant Noah’s Ark learning nook for younger students and a sleek, modern privacy zone, complete with dry-erase light panels for junior high learners.

What was once a traditional library at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School, 1728 Oxmoor Road in Homewood, has been reimagined as a dynamic, student-centered space designed to foster creativity, curiosity and collaboration.

The transformation includes themed and age-appropriate learning zones, such as a colorful Noah’s Ark nook for younger children and a modern, semi-private “J” area equipped with dry-erase light panels for junior high students.

The redesign was spearheaded by Jennifer Clark, the school’s computer and technology coordinator, who identified and secured a grant from Inventionland Education at the end of the 20230-24 school year. Working alongside Principal Mary Jane Dorn, librarian Sarah Miceli, the PTO, and local donors, the school brought a bold, collaborative vision to life.

“Our new space isn’t just a library anymore — it’s a destination,” Clark said. “Students are excited to be there. It’s becoming a centerpiece of our school for both current families and prospective ones during tours.”

Highlights of the renovation include flexible furniture, collaborative work zones and interactive design elements meant to encourage both independent study and group learning.

“The redesign has generated enthusiasm among students, staff and parents alike,” Dorn said. “The new environment offers a better opportunity for our students to enjoy connecting with knowledge, creativity and each other.”

OLS School serves students in Wee-K through eighth grade. For more information, visit olsschool.com.