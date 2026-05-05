Our Lady of Sorrows inducts National Junior Honor Society members

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Pictured are all the current OLS School 2026 NJHS members.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School inducted 17 seventh- and eighth-grade students into the National Junior Honor Society during a ceremony held April 24.

The honor recognizes students who demonstrate excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service, character and citizenship. Inductees were selected based on academic performance, teacher recommendations and involvement in school and community activities.

New members join an active chapter that contributed more than 150 service hours through school initiatives and outreach efforts. Students have also participated in leadership development programs focused on goal setting and personal growth.

Membership in the National Junior Honor Society is considered one of the highest honors for middle school students, highlighting those who demonstrate strong academic achievement and a commitment to service.

The 2026 inductees include: