Our Lady of Sorrows honors Outstanding Christian Service Award recipients

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Eighth grade Christian Service Award recipients, Michael Varagona and Amelia Pierce, pictured with OLS School Principal, Mrs. Mary Jane Dorn.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School recognized graduating eighth graders Amelia Pierce and Michael Varagona as the recipients of its 2026 Outstanding Christian Service Award.

Presented annually, the award honors one eighth-grade boy and one eighth-grade girl who exemplify Christ-like values through their words, actions and service to others. School officials selected Pierce and Varagona for their faith, leadership, compassion and commitment to serving their school, parish and community.

Throughout their time at Our Lady of Sorrows, both students demonstrated Christian character by serving as role models for their classmates. The school recognized them for their kindness, generosity, respect for others and dedication to living out their faith each day.

"We are proud to recognize these two outstanding students," Principal Mary Jane Dorn said. "Their example is a reflection of the mission of Catholic education and the spirit of this award."

Located in Homewood, Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School provides a faith-based education that combines Catholic teachings with academic excellence. The Cognia-accredited school partners with families to support students' religious, academic and social development while preparing them to become future leaders and productive citizens.